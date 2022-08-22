Advertisement

Serie A is the Italian football league. This top division of the Italian football league system is considered one of the most popular football divisions in the world. As of 2022, Serie A on Parimatch is ranked 3rd in the UEFA coefficient rankings after the English and Spanish Cups. The first match of this tournament took place in 1898. At this time, the tournament was held in groups, the division took place on a regional basis. But already in 1929, the format of the championship changed, the teams compete on a round-robin basis. The commercial sponsor of the league is the Italian company Telecom Italia Mobile.

Serie A highlights

The matches of this league are the most spectacular and dynamic, so Serie A has millions of fans around the world. And after Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Juventus football club, the Italian Championship received even more public attention.

The heyday of the Championship came in the 1990s, the teams showed decent results both in Italian tournaments and in Europe as a whole. The Italians have repeatedly shown beautiful football to the whole world, made it to the playoffs and won the World Cup.

On the site you can follow the events of Serie A in real time. Everyone can get acquainted with the current score, match results and standings, all data is up-to-date and updated instantly. All the latest statistics and schedule of all matches are available in the Serie A section.

Schedule of fights

The site contains all the detailed information regarding the results of the games. Users can get acquainted with the live score, where all the main data about the game are presented: status, points scored, names of scorers. All information is updated in real time. If you need to find out which clubs will fight in a particular round, you just need to select the desired round at the top of the table. And in order to study the championship matches by weeks, you must select the “Week” option, after which all data will be systematized in the appropriate format.

Results

All the results of the matches of the Italian Championship are collected in one section, which simplifies the search process for the bookmaker’s customers. In order to get acquainted with the outcome of any match of interest, you just need to indicate the date of the match in the form. After that, detailed information about all the sporting events that took place that day will be presented.

Serie A is a busy football championship. 20 teams from Italy take part in the tournament. There are 38 rounds per season, so each club meets each other 2 times. The first weeks of the season are not very busy, but the final stage of the Championship is very eventful and dynamic.

Tournament table and statistical information

Before choosing the type of bet, you need to analyze a number of factors that can affect the outcome of a bet with a bookmaker. In order to get acquainted with the best forecasts and odds, you will have to spend time.

The “Statistics” section provides information regarding the Serie A standings, information about the top scorers, points scored, the number of goals scored or conceded, and so on. This section is the center for collecting information regarding the Italian Championship.

Also in this section of the platform you can find out the names of the top scorers, this information can be useful when selecting a profitable bet.

Besides on the website of the bookmaker provides information about the physical condition of the players. Users will easily be able to find out which clubs are at their peak and which ones are having trouble in the game. Only a detailed analysis of statistical data will allow you to make a successful bet!

News

Serie A is a rather dynamic and unpredictable championship, the state of affairs can change dramatically in a matter of seconds. Because of this, experienced players keep a close eye on the latest developments that have taken place over the course of the tournament.

The platform contains all the latest news regarding Serie A. As sources of information, only trusted news sites, interviews with the coaching staff or leading players, and social networks of teams are used. In the “News” section, you can find all the necessary information that may be of interest to bettors. It contains information regarding the latest changes in the rules of the tournament, the list of teams, transfers of athletes and other interesting details.

The outcome of the match depends on many factors: the level of physical fitness of the teams, and the motivation of key players. Users who decide to bet on Italian Championship matches should follow the latest news. Perhaps the success of your bet and the amount of the winnings will depend on this.

