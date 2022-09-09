Sensex reclaims 60k level, Nifty tests 17,900

Advertisement

Benchmark indices began the trade on a firm note on Friday, extending their previous day gain, amid foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 431.58 points to 60,119.80 in early trade. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty went higher by 127.2 points to 17,925.95. From the Sensex pack of firms, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the green in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended higher on Thursday. On Thursday, the BSE benchmark climbed 659.31 points or 1.12 per cent to settle at 59,688.22. The Nifty advanced 174.35 points or 0.99 per cent to 17,798.75.

