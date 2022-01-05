Sensex reclaims 60,000 points mark; banking stocks climb

The Indian equity markets benchmark Sensex soared past the 60,000 points mark on Wednesday led by good buying support in banking and financial stocks.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange opened on a positive note at 59,921.98 points and surged to a high of 60,027.76 points in the morning trade.

However, the index later slipped into negative. At 10.58 am, the Sensex was trading at 59,798.23 points, 57.7 points or 0.10 per cent lower from its previous day’s close at 59,855.93 points.

The Sensex touched a low of 59,661.38 points in the morning trade.The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,800.75 points, which is 0.03 per cent or 4.50 points lower from its previous day’s close at 17,805.25 points.

The Nifty 50 touched a high of 17,854.10 points and low of 17,748.85 points in the morning trade.

There was good buying support in banking and financial stocks while IT and energy stocks witnessed selling pressure.