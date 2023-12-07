Sensex dips 200 pts, Nifty below 20900; Paytm cracks 20%

Advertisement

After a week of sharp gains, equity benchmark indices saw a negative start to Thursday’s trade, tracking losses across global markets ahead of Friday’s jobs data in the US. The BSE Sensex fell 200 points to 69,444 and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 56 points to 20,881.

HUL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Neslte and Sun Pharma led losses on the Sensex, while Apollo Hospitals, ONGC and Britannia were the top Nifty losers.

Today’s Rate Monday 23 Sept. 2024 Gold 24 KT 74,800/- Gold 22 KT 69,600/- Silver / Kg 89,400/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

On the flip side, Ultratech Cement, MAruti, NTPC, Adani Ports, BPCL and Adani Ent were among the frontline gainers.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also fell by 0.2 per cent each.

Advertisement