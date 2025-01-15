Sensex climbs over 200 points

Advertisement













Benchmark index Sensex ticked higher for the second straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by buying in bellwether stock Reliance Industries, Zomato and Kotak Bank amid a largely firm trend in global markets.

However, elevated crude oil prices in the international markets and buying by foreign investors weighed on market sentiment, traders said.

Gold Rate Wednesday 15 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 78,400 /- Gold 22 KT 72,900/- Silver / Kg 89,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The 30-share BSE index climbed 224.45 points or 0.29 per cent to close at 76,724.08.

During the day, it jumped 491.42 points or 0.64 per cent to 76,991.05.

As many as 2,150 stocks advanced while 1,806 declined and 108 remained unchanged on the BSE.