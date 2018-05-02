Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Mar 20th, 2021

    Senior PI Meshram wins battle against Covid-19, joins duty in style!

    Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar’s Senior Police Inspector Ashok Meshram won the battle against dreaded Coronavirus and joined the duty effectively. His illness apart, the Police Inspector is in a fix as an FIR was registered against him in a questionable manner by Thane police in a case of abetment to suicide. However, the court extended him respite by granting an ad-interim bail.

    On the first day after resuming duty, Meshram took dreaded goon Majid Khan into custody after apprehending him with a sharp weapon at Billal Nagar. Khan has around 11 offences against him. After taking action under the Arms Act, Meshram also raided a liquor den. Three hardcore goons were checked by a squad under the supervision of Meshram.

    During the day, the Yashodhara Nagar police under Meshram checked 218 vehicles, including 68 four-wheelers, at two nakabandi points at Automotive Chowk and Vitabhatti Chowk. Around 16 vehicles were detained and slapped with fine to the tune of Rs23,200. The cop also completed patrolling of substantial areas under him.

    The Senior Police Inspector said that he was nowhere connected with the abetment to suicide case of Thane. Even the court has asked for evidence from police, said Meshram. “The matter was related to a case when someone else was the police station in-charge,” he said. The PI added that he did not even know the deceased, Sachin Sable, who was a government employee, along with others involved in the case.

