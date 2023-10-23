Senior PI Ashok Koli’s Service Revolver Reported Missing in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a case of utter negligence, a service revolver belonging to Senior Police Inspector Ashok Koli of Kapil Nagar Police Station in Nagpur has gone missing.

The incident occurred on a Sunday. Senior Police Inspector Ashok Koli, residing in the Ghotal Panjari area of Nagpur, regularly commutes to Kapil Nagar Police Station in his personal vehicle due to the distance between his residence and the station. On the day of the incident, he was heading to the police station as usual.

Advertisement

As he was preparing to leave for work, PI Koli temporarily placed his service revolver on the roof of his car to assist his sons, who needed to retrieve some materials from the vehicle. During this momentary distraction, he engaged in a conversation with a local resident, causing him to forget about the firearm resting on the roof.

Unaware of the situation, PI Koli continued driving his vehicle for several kilometres before realizing that his service revolver was missing. He pulled over to investigate and confirmed that the firearm was no longer with him. Recollecting that he had left it on the roof of his vehicle, he retraced his entire route in an attempt to recover the lost weapon but was unsuccessful in his search.

Following this unfortunate incident, Senior Police Inspector Ashok Koli immediately alerted Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and other senior officers. A missing firearm complaint was filed at the Beltarodi Police Station.

In response to the report, the Nagpur crime branch promptly initiated a search operation. They examined the footage from CCTV cameras installed along the route taken by PI Koli to reach the police station. The surveillance footage confirmed that the service revolver had indeed been left on the roof of his vehicle during the incident.

A case has been officially registered with the Beltarodi Police Station regarding the missing service revolver. Several teams of the Nagpur police force have been deployed to trace the recover.Investigations are ongoing, and the Nagpur Police are actively working to locate and secure the missing service revolver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement