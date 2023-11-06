Senior citizens express gratitude to Gadkari for various medical initiatives

Nagpur: A heartwarming event unfolded in Khamla, Nagpur, as a group of senior citizens and young patients who have benefited from cataract and heart surgeries under various initiatives led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gathered to express their profound gratitude. The event not only showcased the impact of these medical interventions but also highlighted other diverse requests and achievements celebrated in the presence of the esteemed Minister.

The Public Relations Office in Khamla buzzed with activity as citizens thronged the location to personally meet and thank Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Senior citizens who had undergone cataract surgery under the ‘Cataract Free Nagpur’ campaign, a project implemented by the Late Bhanutai Gadkari Rural Development Institute, were particularly vocal in their appreciation. Many of them shared their heartfelt gratitude towards the Minister for restoring their vision and improving their quality of life.

Young individuals who had undergone heart surgeries also seized the opportunity to meet Minister Gadkari and convey their thanks for the invaluable medical assistance they received. The positive impact of these medical initiatives was evident in the smiles and heartfelt words of gratitude shared by these patients.

Apart from expressions of gratitude, the occasion saw a diverse array of requests and celebrations. Some citizens met Minister Gadkari to discuss Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, road development projects, employment opportunities, and innovative experiments. This highlighted the multifaceted role of the Minister in addressing a wide range of issues that concern the community.

Additionally, Minister Gadkari took a moment to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements of several children who had excelled in various examinations, competitions, and activities. The children were visibly elated and motivated by the Minister’s praise.

In a touching moment, a group of blind cricketers met Gadkari and requested his support in organizing a national T20 cricket tournament for blind players. These player, accompanied by officials from the Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha, showcased their skills by playing cricket with a special type of ball. The unique ball produces a sound when hit, allowing fielders to make predictions based on the sound.

Gadkari was presented with a special ball. He accepted the gift with great joy, highlighting his commitment to encouraging inclusive and innovative sports initiatives.

