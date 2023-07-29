Senior Bajrang Dal leader among six arrested in Nagpur Double Murder Case

Nagpur: Nagpur rural police have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation of a double murder case involving two city businessmen. The police arrested six history-sheeters, one of whom is a prominent Bajrang Dal leader, in connection with the heinous crime.

The victims, Niralakumar Jaiprakash Singh (43) and Amrish Deodutt Gole (41), had gone missing earlier in the week. Distressed by their disappearance, their families filed complaints with the Sitabuldi and Sonegaon police stations. However, it was only later that the police stumbled upon a horrifying discovery when a half-burnt body was found, identified as Niralakumar’s.

Following extensive investigations, the police managed to apprehend the suspects responsible for the murders. The accused individuals are Harsh Anandilal Verma (22), Danesh Durgaprasad Shivpeth (21), Lucky Sanjay Turkel (22), Omkar Mahendra Talmale (25), Harsh Saudagar Bagde (19), and Vishal Pawankumar Punj (41), who holds the position of Sah-Sanyojak (co-convenor) in Bajrang Dal Vidarbha.

Omkar Talmale, part of a well-off family but burdened by debt due to his vices, emerged as the mastermind behind the gruesome act. In an attempt to swiftly double his money, he devised a plan to trap his close friends, the victims, by promising to convert their “black money” to “white money.” Tempted by the offer, the victims agreed to the deal, not knowing it would lead to their tragic demise.

The accused summoned Niralakumar and Gole to discuss the exchange at a café in Chitnavis Center. From there, they took the victims to Turkel’s farmhouse in Ringnabodi village, under Kondhali police station’s jurisdiction. Once at the farmhouse, the accused carried out their sinister plan, mercilessly shooting the victims multiple times with pistols.

In a desperate attempt to conceal their crime, the perpetrators set fire to the bodies after dousing them with petrol and disposed of them in the Wardha River from a bridge on Amravati Road. They believed they had executed a flawless plan, but a chance conversation with one of the victims’ family members provided a crucial lead to the police.

The police quickly swung into action, meticulously reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence that ultimately led to the arrest of the accused individuals. While one victim’s body was recovered, the remains of Amrish Deodutt Gole were yet to be found at the time of reporting.

Shockingly, after the crime, Talmale even deposited the Rs. 1.50 crore DD in his girlfriend’s bank account, further solidifying the police’s case against him and his accomplices.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to Kondhali police for further investigation, and they have been remanded in police custody until August 4. The authorities are determined to bring justice to the families of the slain businessmen and ensure that the perpetrators face the full extent of the law.

