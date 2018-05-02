Sena’s Nagpur VP Karan Tuli meets MP Sanjay Raut

Nagpur/Mumbai: Shiv Sena District Vice President (VP) and youth leader Karan Tuli on Sunday met Shiv Sena Leader and Member of Parliament (MP), Sanjay Raut.

During the meet the duo discussed various issues regarding Nagpur and strengthening Shiv Sena.

Speaking with Nagpur Today, Karan Tuli said, MP Raut elaborated about the future planning of the party and Maha Vikas Aagadi Government.

We’ve discussed various issues revolving around the Nagpur Municipal Corporation besides the MLC election.