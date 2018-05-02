Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Nov 30th, 2020

    Sena’s Nagpur VP Karan Tuli meets MP Sanjay Raut

    Nagpur/Mumbai: Shiv Sena District Vice President (VP) and youth leader Karan Tuli on Sunday met Shiv Sena Leader and Member of Parliament (MP), Sanjay Raut.

    During the meet the duo discussed various issues regarding Nagpur and strengthening Shiv Sena.

    Speaking with Nagpur Today, Karan Tuli said, MP Raut elaborated about the future planning of the party and Maha Vikas Aagadi Government.

    We’ve discussed various issues revolving around the Nagpur Municipal Corporation besides the MLC election.

