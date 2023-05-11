Sena vs Sena dispute to be sent to larger bench

Supreme Court begins pronouncing judgement on Maharashtra political crisis. Supreme Court says that issues such as whether a notice to the removal of the Speaker will restrict the powers of the Speaker to issue disqualification notices need examination by a larger bench.
The Court says the 2016 Nabam Rebia case which held that Speaker cannot initiate disqualification proceedings when a resolution seeking his removal is pending, requires reference to a larger bench.
Court says courts cannot be excluded by Article 212 from inquiring into the validity of the action of the Speaker by recognising the whip.
