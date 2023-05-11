Sena vs Sena dispute to be sent to larger bench

Supreme Court begins pronouncing judgement on Maharashtra political crisis. Supreme Court says that issues such as whether a notice to the removal of the Speaker will restrict the powers of the Speaker to issue disqualification notices need examination by a larger bench.

The Court says the 2016 Nabam Rebia case which held that Speaker cannot initiate disqualification proceedings when a resolution seeking his removal is pending, requires reference to a larger bench.

Advertisement

Court says courts cannot be excluded by Article 212 from inquiring into the validity of the action of the Speaker by recognising the whip.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement