Sena MP: INDIA dots are in PM’s mind, he’s rattled

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on the PM’s dig at the INDIA alliance during his speech in the Lok Sabha: “There are no dot signs in between. The dots are in his mind. How rattled is he with the Opposition coming together and actually holding him accountable, whether it is in the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha.

As far as ‘I’ is concerned, the two ‘I’s that he is talking about, I think clearly stand for ‘Inclusive India’. Mr Modi and the entire cabinet are rattled, they look insecure and annoyed and they know that I.N.D.I.A. alliance is asking some tough questions of them which they don’t have answers to.”

Advertisement

While addressing the no-confidence motion against his government, Modi said on I.N.D.I.A: “Their trouble is such that they had to take the support of NDA to keep themselves alive. But, out of habit, the arrogance of ‘I’ doesn’t leave them alone. That is why, they inserted two ‘I’s of arrogance in NDA. First ‘I’ – the arrogance of 26 parties and the second ‘I’ – the arrogance of one family. They stole NDA too. They also broke India – I.N.D.I.A.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement