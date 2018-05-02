Sena leaving NDA? Sawant quits central ministry

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant says that he is resigning from his ministerial post.

Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had yesterday asked Shiv Sena to indicate willingness and ability of the party to form the government in Maharashtra.

Soon after that, the Nationalist Congress Party had said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party would have to break away from the National Democratic Alliance before the NCP can think of lending support to it for government formation.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, “There’s a meeting at 10 am today. We will proceed according to instruction from high command. But our original decision and decision of the people is that we should sit in Opposition, that is the present position.”