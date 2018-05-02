Sena CM in Maharashtra for full 5 years: Raut

Sanjay Raut says Maharashtra will have a Shiv Sena Chief Minister for full 5 years. Reports also say if Uddhav Thackeray declines, Raut is likely to be the CM.

Late last night Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA-son Aaditya met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. The over an hour-long meeting took place at Pawar’s residence ‘Silver Oak’ in South Mumbai as the Shiv Sena continues its effort form government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and the Congress.

The Thackerays called on Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, after he arrived in the city from New Delhi in the evening. Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting. However, no Congress leader was present at the meeting.

“Since it was a meeting between top leaders, only they will know what transpired there. But the discussion is likely to have revolved around giving final touches to sharing of posts in the government being planned to be formed,” an NCP leader said.

The meeting took place on a day when Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said in New Delhi that his party and the NCP have “complete unanimity” on all issues concerning government formation in Maharashtra and will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena to “finalise the architecture of the alliance”.