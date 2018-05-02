Seminary Hills ESR to be cleaned on Apr 8

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Orange City Water, following its commitment of providing clean & safe water to every household has started its yearly ESR Cleaning drive for year 2021. Under this drive NMC-OCW has now planned to clean Seminary Hills ESR under Dharampeth Zone on April 8 (Thursday).

Areas (ESR”s) to remain affected following ESR cleaning are :

Krishna Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, IBM Road, Gond Mohalla, Bhim Tekadi, Manavta Nagar, New Taj nagar, Dhamma Nagar, Manavsewa Nagar, Malabar Colony, Gourkhede Complex Area ,Nelco Society, Satsang Colony, Surengarh Slum, CPWD Colony, TV Tower, Manavata Nagar, WCL Colony, MECL office, Doordarshan office.

NMC-OCW has appealed citizens to store sufficient water for their use as tanker supply will also not be possible & co-operate.

NMC-OCW have appealed citizens to co-operate and if they have any complaints regarding water supply or need information please do contact @ NMC-OCW’s Toll Free Number 1800 266 9899 at any time.



