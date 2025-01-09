SCZCC’s 31st Orange City Craft Mela and Folk Dance Festival from Jan 10

Advertisement













Nagpur: The 31st Orange City Craft Mela and Folk Dance Festival, organised by Nagpur-based South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will be held from January 10 to 19, informed Astha Kalekar, newly appointed Director of the SCZCC.

The festival will showcase performances by over 200 folk and tribal dance artists while more than 150 artists from all over India will present their hand-crafted arts. Visitors will explore a diverse range of arts, including Banarasi sarees, Kashmiri art, handloom products and Mandala art alongside traditional cuisine from various states, highlighted Deepak Patil, Member of the SCZCC during a press conference.

The mela will be open daily from 2 pm to 9.30 pm,with folk-dance performances starting at 6:30 pm. Highlights include Hojagiri dance (Tripura), Kalbelia (Rajasthan), Bhangra (Punjab), and Ghoomar (Haryana), among others. Special highlights include performances by differently-abled children from SVK Shikshan Sanstha and a unique ‘Canvas to Catwalk’ performance by Nikalas Mahila Mahavidyalaya.

Traditional cuisine stalls, featuring Vidarbha specialities, Chaat, Tandoori Tea and much more has been arranged as part of daily activities. Paid parking facility is available at the Deshpande Auditorium and MLA Hostel for the convenience of visitors.

The SCZCC has appealed citizens, art lovers and cultural enthusiasts to experience the national extravaganza, with an entry fee of just Rs 30. Kalekar, Director of the SCZCC, informed that the inaugural ceremony will take place on January 10 at 6.30 pm. Deepak Kulkarni, Deputy Director In-Charge and Assistant Director of the SCZCC and Deepak Patil were also present at the press conference.