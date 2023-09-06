Scribe loses son in tragedy, donates organs, save 3 lives in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a heart-wrenching yet inspiring turn of events, the Joshi family from Nagpur, displayed remarkable courage and compassion as they chose to donate the organs of their beloved teenage son, Aryan Joshi.

Nineteen-year-old Aryan, son of Ashish Joshi, a journalist with a local Marathi newspaper ‘Tarun Bjharat’, set out on a motorcycle ride with his friends on Friday, September 1. However, destiny took an unfortunate turn when a car collided with Aryan’s motorcycle on Wardha Road, resulting in severe injuries. His friends rushed him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur, where he received intensive care for three days. Tragically, Aryan’s condition deteriorated due to a severe brain injury caused by internal bleeding.

A team of medical professionals at AIIMS, led by Dr. Om Shubham Asai, Dr. Udit Narang, Dr. Varidh Katiyar, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Manish Shrigiriwar, determined that Aryan was brain dead. Transplant coordinators, Pritam Trivedi and Prachi Khaire, approached the Joshi family during their time of profound grief with a proposition for organ donation. Despite the overwhelming sadness that enveloped them, the Joshi family chose to honour Aryan’s memory by agreeing to donate his organs, including his two kidneys and liver.

Dr. Sucheta Meshram, an intensivist at AIIMS, ensured that Aryan’s final journey was dignified and respectful. The hospital staff created an honour corridor to pay tribute to the young donor and provided a complimentary ambulance service to transport him back to his home in Swavalambi Nagar within the city.

Dr. Rahul Saxena, Secretary of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) in Nagpur, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Aryan’s legacy lives on in the lives he saved, and his family’s decision to donate his organs shows the power of hope, love, and giving in the face of adversity.” Aryan marks the 20th deceased donor this year and the 115th since the establishment of ZTCC Nagpur in 2013.

Dr. Sanjay Kolte, President of ZTCC Nagpur, praised the Joshi family’s kindness and understanding despite enduring an unimaginable tragedy. Aryan Joshi, a first-year architecture student, was a bright young soul with a promising future. His elder brother, Atharva, recently completed his MBA, and their father, Ashish Joshi, is a Senior Sub-Editor with ‘Tarun Bharat,’ while their mother, Swati Joshi, is a dedicated teacher.

The Joshi family’s selfless act of organ donation serves as a poignant reminder that even in the darkest moments, the human spirit can shine brightly through acts of compassion and generosity, offering hope and new beginnings to those in need.

