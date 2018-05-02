Schools will reopen after August 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Nagpur: HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal in a June 3 interview revealed that schools and colleges which have remained closed since around March 16 will reopen after August 2020. Around 33 crore students have been waiting for school reopening news to dispel their doubts.

As per reports in the end of May, it was thought that schools and colleges would reopen in July with 30% attendance and with younger students till class 8 remaining at home.

It also stated that Green and Orange zones would reopen their educational institutes first and that to maintain social distancing norms and a smaller attendance, school would take place in two shifts.

But the Coronavirus scene in India wasn’t stable and in a week, the ministry came out with an official statement within a week that stated that no decision of this sort had been taken yet.

HRD Minister says schools to reopen after August

After weeks of confusion from students, teachers and parents, HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal in an interview finally revealed that schools and colleges would be reopened after August 2020, possibly even after August 15, 2020.

“We are trying to get declared all the results from the examinations this session by August 15,” said the HRD Minister.

“This means those exams which have already taken place before and those which are taking place now,” Pokhriyal added in the interview.

The anchor asks again if that meant that schools and colleges would re-open after August, to which the HRD minister replied with an enthusiastic “absolutely”.

While CBSE board exams would be held from July 1 to July 15, ICSE/ISC exams will begin from July 1 till July 12.

NEET and JEE are also taking place in July while NEET will take place on July 26, JEE will take place from July 18 to July 23.