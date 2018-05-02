Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 8th, 2020

    Schools will reopen after August 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

    Nagpur: HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal in a June 3 interview revealed that schools and colleges which have remained closed since around March 16 will reopen after August 2020. Around 33 crore students have been waiting for school reopening news to dispel their doubts.

    As per reports in the end of May, it was thought that schools and colleges would reopen in July with 30% attendance and with younger students till class 8 remaining at home.

    It also stated that Green and Orange zones would reopen their educational institutes first and that to maintain social distancing norms and a smaller attendance, school would take place in two shifts.

    But the Coronavirus scene in India wasn’t stable and in a week, the ministry came out with an official statement within a week that stated that no decision of this sort had been taken yet.

    HRD Minister says schools to reopen after August
    After weeks of confusion from students, teachers and parents, HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal in an interview finally revealed that schools and colleges would be reopened after August 2020, possibly even after August 15, 2020.

    “We are trying to get declared all the results from the examinations this session by August 15,” said the HRD Minister.

    “This means those exams which have already taken place before and those which are taking place now,” Pokhriyal added in the interview.

    The anchor asks again if that meant that schools and colleges would re-open after August, to which the HRD minister replied with an enthusiastic “absolutely”.

    While CBSE board exams would be held from July 1 to July 15, ICSE/ISC exams will begin from July 1 till July 12.

    NEET and JEE are also taking place in July while NEET will take place on July 26, JEE will take place from July 18 to July 23.

    Happening Nagpur
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur scribe croons to boost morale of Corona commandos
    Video: Nagpur scribe croons to boost morale of Corona commandos
    Nagpur Crime News
    Two goons molest girl, try to kill her brother in Ambazari, arrested
    Two goons molest girl, try to kill her brother in Ambazari, arrested
    MCOCA accused killed by two brothers in Pardi
    MCOCA accused killed by two brothers in Pardi
    Maharashtra News
    बोगस कपासी बियाणेसह एका आरोपीस अटक, एक फरार
    बोगस कपासी बियाणेसह एका आरोपीस अटक, एक फरार
    कमी किमतीचे फ्लॅट आणि कर्जाची मुदत वाढली तरच घरांची मागणी वाढेल : नितीन गडकरी
    कमी किमतीचे फ्लॅट आणि कर्जाची मुदत वाढली तरच घरांची मागणी वाढेल : नितीन गडकरी
    Hindi News
    प्रॉपर्टी की फर्जी मांग बताकर पत्रकार चला रहा अपनी दुकान, किया बिल्डर्स को गुमराह
    प्रॉपर्टी की फर्जी मांग बताकर पत्रकार चला रहा अपनी दुकान, किया बिल्डर्स को गुमराह
    विदर्भ की जनता को बिजली के बिल से मुक्ती के लिए मांग
    विदर्भ की जनता को बिजली के बिल से मुक्ती के लिए मांग
    Trending News
    Now Podar World School caught selling books in premises, videos expose murky nexus
    Now Podar World School caught selling books in premises, videos expose murky nexus
    Unlock 1: Malls, hotels, shrines set to reopen amid rise in cases
    Unlock 1: Malls, hotels, shrines set to reopen amid rise in cases
    Featured News
    MCOCA accused killed by two brothers in Pardi
    MCOCA accused killed by two brothers in Pardi
    Plaint against NMC Chief Mundhe for violating lockdown norms, ACP initiates probe!
    Plaint against NMC Chief Mundhe for violating lockdown norms, ACP initiates probe!
    Trending In Nagpur
    Two goons molest girl, try to kill her brother in Ambazari, arrested
    Two goons molest girl, try to kill her brother in Ambazari, arrested
    Now Podar World School caught selling books in premises, videos expose murky nexus
    Now Podar World School caught selling books in premises, videos expose murky nexus
    Schools will reopen after August 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
    Schools will reopen after August 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
    MUHS declares time table amid pandemic, UG & PG students left in dilemmas!
    MUHS declares time table amid pandemic, UG & PG students left in dilemmas!
    MCOCA accused killed by two brothers in Pardi
    MCOCA accused killed by two brothers in Pardi
    प्रॉपर्टी की फर्जी मांग बताकर पत्रकार चला रहा अपनी दुकान, किया बिल्डर्स को गुमराह
    प्रॉपर्टी की फर्जी मांग बताकर पत्रकार चला रहा अपनी दुकान, किया बिल्डर्स को गुमराह
    ग्रामीण भाग में फ़ैल रहा संक्रमण, हिंगना तहसील में 14 कोरोना पॉजिटिव
    ग्रामीण भाग में फ़ैल रहा संक्रमण, हिंगना तहसील में 14 कोरोना पॉजिटिव
    शाबाश ! सोनू सूद ! हमें तुम पर गर्व है
    शाबाश ! सोनू सूद ! हमें तुम पर गर्व है
    चीनी वस्तुओं के बहिष्कार को लेकट 10 जून से कैट का ” भारतीय सामान – हमारा अभिमान” की शुरुआत
    चीनी वस्तुओं के बहिष्कार को लेकट 10 जून से कैट का ” भारतीय सामान – हमारा अभिमान” की शुरुआत
    कमी किमतीचे फ्लॅट आणि कर्जाची मुदत वाढली तरच घरांची मागणी वाढेल : नितीन गडकरी
    कमी किमतीचे फ्लॅट आणि कर्जाची मुदत वाढली तरच घरांची मागणी वाढेल : नितीन गडकरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145