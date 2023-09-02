School van driver rapes minor girl in Nagpur, arrested

Nagpur: A 13-year-old girl, a student of standard VII, was allegedly raped by Nitesh Gajbhiye (25), a van driver of her school, after luring her to a desolate place on Thursday.

According to a report, the minor, who went to school on her cycle, knew Gajbhiye who stayed in her neighbourhood. Police said Gajbhiye had threatened the girl to chop her hands if she would not agree to his advances. He had whisked the girl away on his two-wheeler to an open field before forcing himself upon her.

The girl narrated her plight to her parents who approached the Hudkeshwar police station to lodge a complaint. Hudkeshwar police ensured that the medical examination of the minor was conducted at GMCH following which Gajbhiye was arrested.

