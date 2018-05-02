Schedule for Graduate, Teachers constituency polls in Nagpur announced

Nagpur: Finally, the Election Commission of India has on Monday announced the schedule for Graduate as well as Teachers constituency elections.

As per poll schedule, notification will be issued on November 5. The last date for nominations is November 12 and the scrutiny will be held on November 13. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 17. Voting will be held on December 1 from 8 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes is on December 3. The entire poll process will be completed by December 7.

Model code of conduct comes into effect:

With the declaration of schedule of Graduate constituency and Teachers constituency elections, the District Collector Ravindra Thakare has issued the circular of implementation of election code of conduct with immediate effect on November 2 at 5 pm. The circular says all the posters, banners, flex, wall posters should be removed within 24 hours. No bhoomipujan programmes, stone laying ceremonies would be held.

Covid guidelines:

Meanwhile, the notification issued by Election Commission says, ‘considering unforeseen situation of public health emergency due to Covid-19 and the guidelines and orders passed under the Disaster Management Act 2005, by the competent authority, the Election Commission on July 16, 2020 passed an order under Article 324 of Constitution of India read with Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and directed that the process of election should be initiated at a later date after reviewing the situation.

According to guidelines, every person shall wear a mask during every election related activity. At the entry of hall there would be thermal screening of all persons, and a sanitizer will be made available. Social distancing is to be maintained as per the guidelines of State Government and Ministry of Home Affairs.