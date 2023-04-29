Scary byte: 24 people bitten by stray dogs every day in Nagpur as menace increases manifold!

In 2022-23, there were 8722 cases of dog bites in the Second Capital of the State

Nagpur: The stray dog menace is terrorising Nagpurians day and night. Compared to the previous year, the number of stray dogs in Nagpur has increased and a shocking fact has come forward that an average of 24 people have been bitten every day. Dog bites have increased by 22 percent in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22, a report in local media said.

Notably, seven stray dogs attacked a toddler in front of her house in Shivaji Park area of Anmolnagar in Wathoda locality. Two doctors were also attacked by dogs in the GMCH campus. This is just a tip of the iceberg. In 2022-23, there were 8722 cases of dog bites in Nagpur. In fact, an average of 24 people are bitten by dogs every day.

According to the report, there were 6806 cases of dog bites in 2021-22. But with the increase of 22 percent in the case of 2022-23, it is seen that the number of stray dogs in the city is increasing day by day. This data is only from Nagpur Municipal Corporation hospitals. This does not include those receiving treatment at Mayo, GMCH and private hospitals. Otherwise, this figure is likely to increase further.

Every day in some areas of the city, stray dogs are making the lives of the citizens scary. In October 2022, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court had issued several orders to NMC and other agencies to curb the stray dog nuisance. Looking at month-wise dog bite statistics, 4,576 cases were reported in the city in the last six months after the High Court order.

Maximum 3, 664 cases were detected in Mahal Diagnostic Centre. In the Indira Gandhi Rugnalaya of the NMC, 1, 987 people have been bitten by dogs in the last one year. It has been reported that 1,721 people were treated for dog bites in NMC’s Sadar hospital.

In the year 2022-23, the number of dog bites decreased only in the months of July and August. In these two months, the number of cases was over seven hundred. In January, however, it has been mentioned in the report that 1000 cases of dogs attacking citizens have been reported.

