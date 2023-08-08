Scamster dupes senior citizen of Rs 3 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: Ajai Vasantrao Vaidya, a 60- year-old resident of Silver State Apartment, Manish Nagar, fell victim to an online scam.

According to police, Vaidya lodged a complaint with NMC about the garbage truck not removing waste and tree branches from the apartment’s garden on Friday. While searching for assistance on-line, he came across an unknown mobile number. The person behind this number posed as a representative of NMC and advised Vaidya to download the ‘Rust Desk’ app to file the complaint officially.

Trusting the impostor’s instructions, Vaidya downloaded the app, only to discover later that Rs 2.98 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account.

The matter was reported to the police, and a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468, 469, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 66(c) and 66(d) of the IT Act. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

