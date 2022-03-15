Scalability is a challenge but for us it’s our Forte, says Karan Lakhani – Managing Director of Cabin Vision LLP.

Meet Karan Lakhani, 27 Years – The dynamic doer from Cabin Vision LLP that masters in creating scalable business models for Hospitality Industry. Karan started his career at the age of 16 as a tele-caller in an international logistics firm during his summer vacations to learn customer communication and understand their perspectives while helping them sort their queries keeping in mind what 100% customer satisfaction is all about.

His curiosity to add new skills to his personality got him an internship at Thinkin’ Birds Communications Pvt. Ltd. a branding and designing agency. Looking at Karan’s inputs during weekly and monthly team reviews, the management offered him a position of sales executive and later he took the entire administration of the company at regional level.

From running a restaurant in nagpur to becoming the favorite consultant of every hospitality based investors, Karan has set a benchmark for the youngsters of his age.

Karan’s Cabin Vision LLP which was bootstrapped for 2 years is now a to-go agency catering to 70+ brands with presence in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Allahabad, Delhi and Lucknow.

In the recent interaction with Karan he shared that Cabin Vision not only focuses on scaling the business but also runs business development programs and lays SOPs to smoothen business operations. “We are aiming at partnerships with startups and SMEs who struggles in having the right marketing, financial and legal resources, which is the core of any business and we have mastered this art of business”, Karan Lakhani shared.

Karan is associated with Ghost Kitchens India Pvt. Ltd. that has as a portfolio of 30+ e-restaurant brands, the popular Billboards Studio Bar, Our nagpur’s favorite Bouffage, Twist of Tadka by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, UAE’s top chains like Doner & Gyros and Just Falafels, Recently added Boston Brew House to his portfolio and now he is planning to start a Conceptual Resort Chain PAN India with his business associate and is looking to launch 10 resorts by 2025.

Apart from all these projects, Karan contributes in sales of his Family Transport Business – GB Logistics India Pvt Ltd, which provides regular freight services to Haldiram’s, Amul, Patanjali and L&T.