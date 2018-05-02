Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

SC to hear Chidambaram’s plea on Friday

Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s urgent petition to seek pre-arrest bail has been listed for a hearing by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The apex court’s decision comes after Chidambaram’s legal team led by Congress leader Kapil Sibal made several attempts through the day to get a hearing by the top court.

The Delhi high court had on Tuesday opened the doors for his arrest by two investigating agencies when the judge denied interim protection from arrest to the senior Congress leader in a case of suspected irregularities related to foreign investment received by INX Media group when he was finance minister in 2007.

