SC to determine age of retirement for principals in Maharashtra

Nagpur: The Supreme Court of India is set to address a crucial question concerning the age of superannuation for principals, specifically whether it should be 65 years in accordance with the regulations laid out by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or 62 years as per the Maharashtra Government Resolution (GR).

This issue came to the forefront through a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Mir Sadique Ali. Represented by senior counsel Ravi Deshpande and Akshay Sudame, the petitioner challenged his retirement notice, which mandated superannuation at the age of 62 years, before the University and College Tribunal in Nagpur. In response, the Tribunal ruled in favour of the petitioner, asserting that since AICTE holds the highest authority, the age of superannuation for principals should be 65 years.

The Vidarbha Youth Welfare Society, Ali’s employer, contested this ruling before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, with representation by counsel Siddhesh Kotwal. The High Court ruled in favour of the employer, determining that the age of superannuation should adhere to the Maharashtra GR, which stipulates 62 years as the retirement age for principals. This ruling prompted Ali to appeal to the Supreme Court.

A bench comprising Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Rajesh Bindal has taken up the case, issuing notices and temporarily staying the effect and operation of the High Court’s verdict. This move signals the Supreme Court’s intent to comprehensively evaluate the matter and render a definitive decision regarding the conflicting regulations.

