SC stays 5-yr provision for Waqf

The Supreme Court puts on hold the provision in the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for five years to create a Waqf. Supreme Court says the provision will be stayed till rules are framed on determining whether a person is a practitioner of Islam. Supreme Court refuses to stay the entire provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The court, however, says that some sections need some protection.