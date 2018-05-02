    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Mar 26th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    SC reserves order in pleas against Maratha reservation

    The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its judgement on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law that grants reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs.

    A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and Ravindra Bhat also reserved the judgement on the issue of whether the top court’s 1992 verdict for capping reservation at 50 per cent needs re-examination.

    The Bench, during the hearing, had also decided to hear all state governments in the matter after a question of whether the top court’s nine-judge bench Indra Sawhney judgement, the ceiling on reservation fixed by the Court, should be re-considered cropped up.

    The final hearings in the case had commenced on March 15.The bench was hearing appeals challenging the Bombay High Court order that upheld reservations to Marathas in jobs and education under Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018.


