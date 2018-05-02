SC rejects Deshmukh plea seeking stay on CBI probe

Nagpur/New Delhi: The former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh suffered a setback as the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected his plea seeking a stay on a CBI probe against him ordered by Bombay High Court. The Supreme Court, while quashing Deshmukh’s plea, observed that an independent probe is necessary in the matter of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against Deshmukh since both occupied such high positions in the government. The apex court further observed that the two were even working closely together until they fell apart.

The Maharashtra Government and Anil Deshmukh had approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on Bombay High Court’s order for a CBI probe into the allegations. Deshmukh argued that the High Court had not heard his side and hence sought a stay on the CBI probe.

“The allegations are extremely serious and the persons involved are the Commissioner and Home Minister. In this scenario, will it not be a CBI case?” the court asked.

Deshmukh had to resign from the Home Minister’s post after the High Court order on CBI probe.

The former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had last month dropped a letter bomb accusing Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, extortion and interference in police investigations. Anil Deshmukh has rubbished these charges and said this is Singh’s attempt to save himself from legal action for his “serious lapses”.



