Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 19th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    SC refuses to transfer cases to CBI, Arnab given protection for 3 weeks

    The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to transfer to CBI the criminal cases lodged against Republic TV Editor in-Chief Arnab Goswami for alleged defamatory news show telecast on April 21 in connection with the Palghar mob-lynching case. Observing that journalistic freedom lies at the core of freedom of speech and expression, the top court quashed all other FIRs except the initial one, which was registered at Nagpur and subsequently transferred to Mumbai for joint investigation with the complaint of the journalist regarding the alleged assault on him.

    A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah Goswami asked Goswami to seek quashing of FIR before competent court and protected him from coercive action for next 3-weeks.


    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    सीताबर्डीत गर्दीमुळे वाढले कोरोनाचे संकट
    सीताबर्डीत गर्दीमुळे वाढले कोरोनाचे संकट
    नगरपरिषदेजवळील बलोद्यानातील झाड बुडापासून कोसळले
    नगरपरिषदेजवळील बलोद्यानातील झाड बुडापासून कोसळले
    Hindi News
    रमज़ान शब-ए-कद्र के मौके पर साहील सैय्यद द्वारा 5000 राशन किट का वितरण
    रमज़ान शब-ए-कद्र के मौके पर साहील सैय्यद द्वारा 5000 राशन किट का वितरण
    गोंदिया: कहीं वर्दी से चिपककर कोरोना उनके घर तक न पहुंच जाए?
    गोंदिया: कहीं वर्दी से चिपककर कोरोना उनके घर तक न पहुंच जाए?
    Trending News
    Covid cases in India cross 1 lakh; death toll 3163
    Covid cases in India cross 1 lakh; death toll 3163
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    Featured News
    4 migrants killed in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra
    4 migrants killed in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra
    Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur
    Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur
    Trending In Nagpur
    1,328 Maha police test positive for COVID-19
    1,328 Maha police test positive for COVID-19
    Maharashtra tops Covid death toll, Guj, MP follow
    Maharashtra tops Covid death toll, Guj, MP follow
    सीताबर्डीत गर्दीमुळे वाढले कोरोनाचे संकट
    सीताबर्डीत गर्दीमुळे वाढले कोरोनाचे संकट
    Kids Live show “ Hum Bhi Kuch Kam Nahi ”on FB
    Kids Live show “ Hum Bhi Kuch Kam Nahi ”on FB
    वृद्ध, रुग्ण यांचे केअरटेकर यांना प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्राबाहेर कुठलेही निर्बंध नाही
    वृद्ध, रुग्ण यांचे केअरटेकर यांना प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्राबाहेर कुठलेही निर्बंध नाही
    कोरोनाच्या पार्श्वभूमिवर 13 हजार 287 दिव्यांगांना संजय गांधी निराधार योजनेचा लाभ -रविंद्र ठाकरे
    कोरोनाच्या पार्श्वभूमिवर 13 हजार 287 दिव्यांगांना संजय गांधी निराधार योजनेचा लाभ -रविंद्र ठाकरे
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली पाणी पुरवठा केंद्राची पाहणी
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली पाणी पुरवठा केंद्राची पाहणी
    Coal India not to be privatised : Pralhad Joshi
    Coal India not to be privatised : Pralhad Joshi
    Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur
    Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur
    “Chand Fir Nikla “ A Journy of Love songs live on fb
    “Chand Fir Nikla “ A Journy of Love songs live on fb
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145