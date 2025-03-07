SC refuses stay on Adani’s Dharavi slum redevelopment project as challenged by Dubai’s Seclink

Advertisement



In a significant development surrounding the Dharavi redevelopment project, the Supreme Court of India on Friday ruled that there will be no stay on the project being undertaken by the Adani group. This ruling comes in the wake of a legal challenge by Dubai-based Seclink Technologies Corp, which challenged the Maharashtra government’s decision to award the project, touted as Asia’s largest urban rehabilitation initiative, to an Adani Group firm. The Supreme Court issued notices to key parties involved, including successful bidder Adani Properties, the Maharashtra government, and Dubai-based Seclink Technologies Corp, which is challenging the award.

Seclink Technologies had initially challenged the Maharashtra government’s decision in the Bombay High Court, claiming that its bid was superior to that of the Adani Group. The Bombay High Court in December 2024 dismissed Seclink’s plea, stating that the grounds presented lacked merit and emphasizing the authority of the government in determining the appropriate bids for such projects.

In the latest, the bench led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna asked Seclink to undertake that its bid of Rs 8,640 crore is substantially higher than Adani’s bid of Rs 5,069 crore.

However, the court clarified that Seclink must adhere to all obligations previously agreed upon by Adani, which includes a Rs 1,000 crore lease payment to the Railways and a Rs 2,800 crore indemnity payment, as well as the construction of 812 railway quarters. The top court asked the successful bidder, Adani Group, to maintain separate bank account where all credits and disbursements will be made for the purpose of execution of the project, since the it has already started construction and demolitions. “Proper accounts including invoices, etc as required by the Income Tax Act and Rules shall be undertaken,” said the SC, stressing that no special equity will be claimed. The awarding of the contract will be subject to the outcome of the appeal, it said. The Supreme Court also directed that project files should be also produced in the court.

The court has given May 25, 2025 as the next date of hearing. Back in December, Seclink Technologies argued that it was the rightful highest bidder based on the original 2018 tender. The court noted that it does not act as an appellate body for tender-related decisions and that the government is best suited to assess its requirements. The High Court had also noted that Seclink, as just one of eight consortium members in the initial bidding process, lacked the standing to individually challenge the tender cancellation. It highlighted that any grievances regarding the new tender conditions should have been addressed prior to the financial bid opening.

What is the Dharavi redevelopment project? The Adani Group’s realty development company, Adani Properties, emerged as the highest bidder in November 2022, securing an 80% stake in the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd, with the Maharashtra government holding the remaining 20%. The project encompasses 600 acres of land, with redevelopment planned for 296 acres, while preserving open spaces like the Mahim Nature Park. Dharavi accommodates more than 850,000 residents, and when considering the transient population, this figure surpasses 1 million.

With a staggering population density of 354,167 per sq km, it is the most overcrowded zone in Mumbai, which itself ranks as the world’s sixth most densely populated. The rehabilitation project is near the Bandra Kurla Complex, which is now Mumbai’s financial hub, and is home to some of the country’s largest lenders, stock exchanges, financial regulators and corporate offices.