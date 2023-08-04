Modi surname case: Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case, revives MP status

Update on the hearing in the Modi’ surname remark case: Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction put on hold by Supreme Court in ‘Modi’ surname case.

The Supreme Court says it wants to know why maximum sentence was given. “Had the judge given a sentence of 1 year and 11 months, then he (Rahul Gandhi) would not have been disqualified,” observes Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Mahesh Jethmalani says Supreme Court had earlier cautioned Rahul Gandhi when he said Prime Minister was indicted by the top court in the Rafale case. “There is no change in his conduct,” he adds.

The apex court cited, there was no reasons given by trial judge in giving the maximum punishment of two years

Disqualification affects not only Gandhi but also the electorates of his constituency, it added.

However, the top court also cautioned that Gandhi should have been more careful in making the alleged remarks.

On Friday, SC heard a plea by Rahul Gandhi challenging Gujarat HC high verdict that declined to put on hold his conviction in a defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark. Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP for his comments linked to PM Modi

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement