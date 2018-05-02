Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jun 9th, 2020
    SC gives states 15 days to send migrants home

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered that migrant workers are to be transported back to their home towns within 15 days. All cases registered against migrants who have allegedly violated lockdown orders to be considered for withdrawal under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

    The court has also said in its order that in the event of a demand of Shramik Trains, railways shall provide trains within 24 hours; also railways will provide all schemes to migrant workers and publicise them.

    “Centre and states have to prepare a list for identification of migrant workers in a streamlined manner. Employment relief to be mapped out and skill-mapping to be carried out to migrant labourers,” Supreme Court said in its order.

    The court has asked all the states to submit their detailed affidavits on schemes, job creation etc. and has fixed the matter for further hearing on July 8.

