SC fires Nagpur’s Satchikitsa Prasarak Mandal (Adarsh Institute of Pharmacy) for illegal admissions

New Delhi: A bench of Supreme Court headed by Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Sanjay Kumar straightway fired Nagpur based Satchikitsa Prasarak Mandal and Adarsh Institute of Pharmacy run by Mr Nakade while hearing their special leave petition No. 7754/2023 on Tuesday, May 16.

The trust college (erstwhile Nagpur Homoeopathic College) filed SLP challenging Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court of Justice Atul Chandurkar and M W Chandwani order dated April 3, 2023 praying for grant of approval to their allegedly bogusly admitted B.Pharma 27 students but the Apex Court got furious at the outset and asked why you are not following High Court order?

They further reprimanded the State Govt CET Cell for delaying transfer of students from Adarsha Institute of Pharmacy to nearby affiliated colleges as per High Court orders and warned of contempt proceedings.

Further, the apex court fired the petitioner trust college that they do not want to part with students and they are the culprits that all this is happening.

Immediately court ordered to provisionally enrol and allow the students in ensuing examination subjected to the final outcome of this petition by adjusting them in nearby colleges immediately as per High Court orders.

Thus, the apex court kept Nagpur Bench High Court order intact by observing and openly blaming the mischief and malice of the trust/college in jam-packed live streaming court proceedings around 11.45 am.

Background:

Satchikitsa Prasarak Mandal Nagpur’s Homoeopathic College new entity Adarsh Institute of Pharmacy tried to admit students without due affiliations in time and by dubious PCI approval.

Further the PCI Pharmacy Council of India, New Delhi approval dated 29.12.2022 is under disputes and clouds as same is granted in pursuance to allegedly Apex Court order dated 31.05.22 though admittedly & undisputedly & factually trust and college was never the writ petitioners therein as per pre requisite in the said order.

Thus, all approvals and affiliation processes are dubious, fraud, manipulated and hence any admissions therein, whatsoever are equally fraudulent and hence the outcome of this Apex Court petition would be disastrous for the career of students once all these facts brought on the record of apex court on next date 03/07/2023 by intervenors Dr Gopal Bhutada, Vice Principal and Dr R.R. Balpande, Principal, both of Nagpur Homoeopathic College who are now the whistleblowers against the trust.

Way back in 2007, Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court headed by Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari too, sternly observed as reported in a local newspaper, that there were a volley of serious allegations against the trust and it’s functioning while ordering for appointment of administrator on trust.

Though the apex court, realising examination on head, granted relief to the students but in future, the bogus admission process in collusion by trust, college, PCI, DR BATU UNIVERSITY is surely going to cost very dearly the career of 27 students who were granted liberty by Nagpur Bench to proceed appropriately against the culprit trust, but, unfortunately students again became the pawns at the hands of mighty management and wrote a letter to govt to ” retain ” them at the said disputed college on 06.04.2023 which actually amounts to court contempt. Thus, the murkier trust affairs seem not to end anywhere since the last 3 decades.

Soon many more worms of corruption, criminalities, heinous shameful acts inside public trust property surface in public in future legal proceedings as informed by the whistleblower Dr Gopal Bhutada.

Nikhil Nayyar Senior advocate and Divyanshu Rai (AOR) represented Dr Bhutada and Dr Balpande, Sr Adv R.C. Shukla (students);Vijay Kasana (AOR) for petitioner trust and Adv Singhania for CET CELL appeared for the parties.

