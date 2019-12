The Supreme Court dismisses all the 18 review petitions on the Ayodhya land dispute judgment of November 9. A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, heard the petitions in-chamber and not in open court.

The petitioners include the All India Muslims Personal Law Board and the Nirmohi Akhara.

As many as 40 civil rights activists have also filed review petitions, even though they were not parties to the original case.