Savings of 12 Percent Achieved on Dwarka Expressway Construction; NItin Gadkari Expresses Displeasure Following CAG Report

Nagpur: A CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report has revealed a critical assessment of the escalated costs on the construction of the ‘Dwarka Expressway’ by the Central Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, led by Nitin Gadkari. This evaluation has led to a public outcry, with Congress accusing the Modi government of corruption. In light of these developments, Nitin Gadkari is reported to be displeased, particularly with the roles of certain officials.

Certain key questions presented by the CAG have reportedly not received adequate responses from higher authorities. Several government projects, including the Dwarka Expressway, have come under scrutiny by the CAG. The construction of the elevated highway in Delhi and Haryana has been a major focal point. The original estimated cost of this development was INR 18.20 crore per kilometer, but the CAG report indicates that it has escalated to INR 251 crore per kilometer.

12 Percent Cost Reduction Achieved –

Nitin Gadkari stated, “This is a 29-kilometer-long expressway with a six-lane road. The winning bid for this project was INR 206 crore per kilometer. Overall, we have achieved a 12 percent cost reduction in this entire project. This single-lane, 563-kilometer-long road has three interchanges, and for this, we need certification from the CAG.

For the Dwarka Expressway’s four segments, bids were initially invited at INR 206.39 crore per kilometer. However, the final agreement was made at a significantly lower rate of INR 181.94 crore per kilometer. Sources suggest that the costs for all four sections of the Dwarka Expressway have been about 12 percent lower than expected. According to the ministry, this is the country’s first eight-lane elevated road.”

