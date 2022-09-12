Save The Date: Futala Fountain’s trial show between September 16 and 21

Advertisement

Nagpur: The dazzling lightning and musical show of Futala Fountain has set to enthral Nagpurias between September 16 and 21. Two shows would be organised daily at 7 pm and 9 pm during the same, informed Anil Sole, President, Khasdar Sanskrit Mohatsav here, on Monday.

Notably, the trial run of this state of the art fountain was held recently in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who conceptualised this fountain, and dignitaries. Everyone were delighted to see the display of colourful lights stream with lights and dancing to tunes and halogen lights.

The musical fountain show was first of its kind in the Second Capital of the State, that regaled the members of audience. Legendary A R Rehman has composed the music while the commentary is by Gulzar, Lyricist and well-known personality, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Nana Patekar, noted actor.

