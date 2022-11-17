Savarkar helped British: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar helped the British, adding that he wrote a mercy petition to the then rulers.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi showed a paper to the media persons, claiming it was a letter written by Savarkar to the British.

“I will read the last line, which says ‘I beg to remain your most obedient servant’ and is signed V D Savarkar,” Gandhi said at the media interaction during his Bharat Jodo Yatra foot march which is in the last leg in Maharashtra.

His comments came after Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray said he does not agree with Gandhi’s views on Savarkar. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has also claimed that Gandhi has been “shamelessly lying” about Savarkar.

Gandhi said he was of the view that Savarkar signed the letter out of fear and in doing so, betrayed Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Pandit Nehru and other leaders of the freedom struggle.

The Congress MP said the BJP has been spreading hatred, fear and violence in the country. On the perception that the opposition has been unable to take on the BJP, Gandhi said that perception is superficial because the opposition doesn’t control institutions, media and judiciary.

“Showing compassion and affection even to your opponents are Indian values. The yatra is doing the same, he said. You can disagree with the views of your opponent by showing affection and love,” he said.

