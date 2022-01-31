Savanna Farms raided for serving hookah

Nagpur: The Midc police raided Savanna Farms in Wanadongri area for illegally serving hookah to its customers. Five persons including the Manager were booked by the police and initiated criminal proceedings against them. The customers were also rounded up by the police who were caught smoking hookah at the time of the raid.

The accused have been identified as Pratik UttamThakre (34), a resident of Flat No. 48, Madhuban Apartment, Khare Town; Nishant Himanshu Joshi (27), a resident of Flat No. 403, Jagat Millennium Apartment, Giripeth; Chandu Namdeorao Patil (59), a resident of Plot No. 87, Vayusena Nagar, Dabha; Sumeet Vilas Vilaytkar (24), a resident of Jai Nagar, Ambazari and Jitu Rajesh Kohale (23), a resident of Jai Nagar, Ambazari. Sr PI Umesh Besarkar of MIDC police station said that the cops received a number of complaints about illegal activities being carried out at the restaurant.

“Acting on the tip-off, the raid was conducted,” he said and added that the restaurant was also found defying restrictions imposed by the State Government under the Pandemic Act. The restaurant is located at an isolated place on the road connectingWanadongri to Wadi and reportedly charging Rs 1,000 per hookah pot to the customers, he said. When the police raided the restaurant, the customers were found smoking hookah. The police have seized 10 hookah pots and tobacco. DCP Zone Lohit Matani was also on night patrolling. He reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

An offence under provision of COTPA Act and Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against the accused. The raid was conducted by PI Besarkar, API Prashant Sable, HC Nutan Singh and staff including Ismail, Rakesh, Deepak, Jitendra, Pankaj, Gajanan, Vipin, Vikrant and Vinita Bodile