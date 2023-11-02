Sarbojanin Diwali Kali Puja at Dhantoli temple on Nov 12

Nagpur: The 83rd Sarbojanin Diwali Kali Puja will be solemnised at Matri Mandir Kali Temple Dhantoli on November 12 from midnight at 12 am onward. Bhog will be distributed after Puja from 5 am to 8 am the next morning on Monday November 13 at the temple premises. The Bhog Coupon will be available at temple premises from 8 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 9 pm daily, informed Dr Sukdev Biswas, Secretary, Matri Mandir Kali Temple in a press note.

The following are the Puja Committee for the year 2023: Ravi Boratkar (Patron), S K Bhadury (President), Chhaya Mukherjee, Dr Santosh Dhamecha, S S Guchhait, T D Mukherjee, Shivkumar Atulkar, Nishikant Pohankar, Sunil Dutta, S K Deb, B Pramanik, D N Bag,T K Bose, Lily Mukherjee, Rita Sengupta, Uma Sen, Meera Banerjee, Dr Kumkum Boratkar and Sumit Haldar (all Vice Presidents).

Narendra Biswas (General Secretary), Dr Sukdev Biswas (Organising Secretary), U K Bose, N C Banerjee, Saraswati Debsish Bhattacharyya, Samir Nandi, Biswajeet Debnath, Pinaki Banerjee, Bijay Mukherjee and Prithwish Sengupta (All Joint Secretaries), S S Guchhait, N K Saha and Nishikant Pohankar ( Treasurers).

Chhaya Mukherjee, Sunil Dutta, Swapna Guchhait, Rita Sengupta, Tapashi Ghosh, Moni Mishra, Reba Pal, Deepti Bhadury, Ansul Nimje, Taran Singh, Pranjali Nimje and Papiya Dasgupta (Puja Committee members), Dr Ramesh Mandal and C C Pain (Bhog Secretaries), Pratul Bhattacharya, Gouranga Mazumder, Subrota Dutta, V KGupta, Sandhip Roy, Rajesh Paradkar, Ranjit Saha, Gautam Choudhury, Debashish Bhattacharya, Arun Majunder, Surya Sinababu, Arindam Choudhry, Arindam Bhattacharyya, Bhaskar Saha, Ronak Bhattachriya, Pranay Mishra, Pronab Mishra, Riya Pramanik, Shourabh Dutta, Piyali Sengupta, and Aniruddha Mukherjee (Bhog Distribution Committee members).

N M Sarkar, Snehamay Bhattacharya, Sameer Chakraborty, Rina Pathak, Dipali Saha, Panchanan Ghosh, Amar Roy, Debashish Dutta, RP Sardar, Chandan Das, Nilesh Gaisunde, Manishankar Chakraborty and Binay Biswase (all Members), an dAshok Chatterjee (Priest).

Subscriptions or Donations for Annual Diwali Kali Puja will be accepted at Temple Premises daily in the morning from 8 am to 10 am and evening from 6 pm to 9 pm up to November11 and on November 12 at 8 am onward.

