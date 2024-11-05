Sanjay Verma Named New Maharashtra DGP Following Rashmi Shukla’s Transfer

Advertisement

Mumbai: Following demands from the opposition, the Election Commission of India acted, leading to the transfer of Rashmi Shukla from her post as Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP).

Since then, speculation had been rife over who would succeed her. Senior police officer Sanjay Verma has now been appointed as the new DGP of Maharashtra.

After Shukla’s transfer, the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra instructed that a list of three senior IPS officers be sent to the Election Commission for consideration. This shortlist included Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, senior officers Sanjay Verma, and Ritesh Kumar. Today, it was officially confirmed that Sanjay Verma will assume the role of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police.

