Sanjay Raut’s ED custody extended to August 8

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till 8th August in connection with a money laundering case in the Patra Chawl land case.

Raut was produced in a special court as his three-day Enforcement Directorate custody ends today.

On Monday, the court remanded Raut in ED’s custody after the agency said he and his family were found to have received 1.06 crore of “tainted money’ from his “front man’ Pravin Raut, who was arrested in the case earlier.

