Sanjay Raut booked under sedition charges for article against PM Modi

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has been booked under charges of sedition and other offences by the Yavatmal police for writing an alleged objectionable article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party mouthpiece Saamana.

The case is based on a complaint filed by BJP’s Yavatmal district coordinator Nitin Bhutada against Rajya Sabha member Raut, who is the Executive Editor of Saamana, a news agency reported.

In his complaint, Bhutada claimed Raut wrote an objectionable article against PM Modi on December 10. The case was registered on Monday at Umarkhed police station against Raut under IPC Sections 124 (A) (sedition), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).

Reacting to the case against him, Sanjay Raut said, “I don’t know why the case has been registered against me. Some people say that I commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am an MP, I have been in politics for so many years, everyone has a political language.”

“There is no emergency in this country yet. The day when the Prime Minister declares that there is an emergency and there is a ban on all of you writing and speaking, then I will definitely think of either leaving the country or going underground, but as long as there is democracy in this country, I will present my views before the public within the ambit of the Constitution and law, it is my right,” he said, the news agency quoted Raut as saying.

