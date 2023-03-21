Sanjay Raut booked for revealing identity of rape victim on Tweeter

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena Thackeray group MP Sanjay Raut is once again in trouble. The State Police have registered a case against Raut for allegedly revealing the identity of a minor girl who was raped earlier this month. Raut on Saturday tweeted the photograph of the injured girl, lying in a pool of blood, media reports said.

Expressing surprise that an MP and who is also editor was not aware of the court’s directive that “the identity of a victimized minor girl cannot be made public”, the State Secretary of the BJP Dharmapal Meshram said that such an irresponsible person has no right to hold the post of MP. Raut should immediately apologize to the victim girl and face action, the BJP spokesman demanded.

According to the reports, the victim, a class XII student, of Pardhi community was allegedly raped by two men on March 5. The next day, the accused attacked the girl and even tried to kill her. Both the accused, Akshay Vinayak Mane (23) and Namdev Siddheshwar Dalvi (24) of Belawadi and Barshi in Solapur district were arrested.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against Sanjay Raut under the POCSO Act for tweeting photos of this incident in Barshi. Information has come to light that a case has been registered against Sanjay Raut in Barshi police station late on Sunday night. After this tweet of Sanjay Raut, the political movement has gained momentum.

Sanjay Raut had tweeted two days ago about the incident that happened a few days ago in Barshi. This incident took place at Balewadi in Barshi taluka. A minor girl was raped by two youths. After the girl lodged a complaint with the police, she was attacked by some youths with a knife and a sword the same evening. The girl was seriously injured. The incident had reverberations across the state. This was also raised in the Legislative Council. But Raut alleged that the accused is still at large in this case. In this regard, he had accused the BJP leaders by tweeting a photo of the girl in a very serious, bloody condition.

Sanjay Raut had written a message addressed to Devendra Fadnavis in that tweet. He had alleged that the attackers and rapists were supported by the BJP in this incident in Barshi. Sanjay Raut tried to persuade Barshi MLA Rajendra Raut. Although Rajendra Raut is an independent, he is a BJP supporter. That is why he is said to have mentioned that he is sponsored by BJP. But now Sanjay Raut is in trouble after tweeting that photo of the Barshi incident.

Under the POCSO Act, it is considered a serious offense to act in such a way as to reveal the identity of the minor victim. But Sanjay Raut had tweeted the photo of the minor girl lying in a pool of blood. Therefore, a case has been registered against him under the POCSO Act.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement