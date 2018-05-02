Sanjay Bhargava from wardha donates advanced 02 concentrator to OCHRI

Orange City Hospital & Research Institute- a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited branded as Central India’s health caretaker is known to follow a novel working methodology wherein the profits are reinvested back to society or routed for social objectives as per commitment of the investor group namely NAIRSONS family led by Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair.

Since two decades; Critical cases from all across Central India are referred to OCHRI and lives are saved day in and day out by a dedicated ethical team who work towards their mission of Saving lives, Saving families. Accident, Burn, Cardiology, Neurosurgical, Surgical, ENT, Gynecology, Pediatrics, Serious Medical cases etc are routinely referred by all doctors and social activists from Vidarbha and nearby states to OCHRI assured of round the clock timely comprehensive health care.

Appreciating the work being done by OCHRI; Shri.Sanjay Bhargava-a renowned social activist from Wardha recently donated an oxygen concentrator/ generator for use by patients who need continuous oxygen. This advanced unit Philips Respironics EverFlo OPI Oxygen Concentrator was donated by him to OCHRI in memory of his late mother. He had procured the same for his mother and felt that this unit will be used effectively by Team OCHRI to aid needy patients.

Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director accepted said unit on behalf of OCHRI in presence of Shri.Roy Thomas- OCHRI Chief General Manager and conveyed thanks to Shri.Sanjay Bhargava for this altruistic gesture.

Shri.Roy Thomas stated that O2 concentrator units have totally changed the ballgame for patients requiring daily oxygen therapy. Gone are the days when one had to sit and wait for oxygen tank delivery, praying on the few times it may have happened that one wouldn’t run out of O2 before the awaited delivery came.

It is added that OCHRI receives grants from Tata Trusts, Chief Minister Relief Fund and various sansthans to support poor and needy patients. Even though, it is a corporate hospital; People have a perception that OCHRI is government undertaking looking into the magnitude of poor and needy patients reaching them for solace apart from referral of critical needy patients by government authorities. These needy patients are helped by many such noble charitable organizations considering the rational quality services rendered at OCHRI. Looking into their transparent ethical working style; till now OCHRI has never been accused of any misuse of grants by any government authorities.