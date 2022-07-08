Sandalwood smugglers’ gang busted, three arrested, two juvenile delinquents detained

Advertisement

Nagpur: UNIT-II of Crime Branch busted a sandalwood smugglers’ gang by putting three persons behind bars and taking two juvenile delinquents into custody. Cops seized more than 3.300 kg sandalwood worth Rs 15000 and two motorcycles worth Rs one lakh from their possession.

The gang had also cut sandalwood trees from Raj Bhavan premises and Ram Giri. With the arrest of three members of the gang, Crime Branch detected five sandalwood theft cases registered at Sadar, Sitabuldi and Ambazari Police Stations.

