Sana Khan murder: No leader from Maharashtra involved: CP

Nagpur: Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has, while giving information about the ongoing investigation into the Sana Khan murder case, said that the police have not found any evidence so far suggesting the involvement of any political leader from Maharashtra in the case. This statement comes as a response to rumours and speculations that had circulated regarding potential political connections to the crime, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, according to police, Rabbu alias Ravishankar Yadav and Kamlesh Patel, both residents of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder case. Sana went missing on August 2 after a confrontation with her partner-turned-foe, Pappu Shahu. The relationship between the two had reportedly soured after Pappu started suspecting Sana’s fidelity. The situation escalated on August 1 during a video call between Sana and Amit.

Following the altercation, Sana travelled to Jabalpur on August 2 and visited Pappu’s residence, where a violent confrontation ensued, resulting into her murder. After arresting Pappu Sahu and his close aide Ramesh Singh, the Nagpur police apprehended Dharmendra Yadav for disposing of Sana’s body.

Kamlesh Patel was charged for disposing off the mobile phones while Rabbu’s exact role in the murder case was not ascertained so far. He is the right hand of the political leader and known as sand-mafia in Jabalpur district, the police claimed. Investigation revealed that Pappu Sahu was using Sana Khan for honey trapping his targets. The sextortion racket was operating for the past three years and the gang amassed huge wealth through the racket.

