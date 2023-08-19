Sana Khan Murder: Nagpur cops suspect involvement of more individuals

Nagpur: A shocking development has emerged in the investigation led by Nagpur Police into the heinous murder of Sana Khan, a 34-year-old member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Minority Cell from Awasthi Nagar. Authorities now have reason to believe that the brutal incident involved the participation of approximately six more individuals. Among the suspects is Kunal, a resident of Nagpur.

On Friday, 13 specialized units from the Crime Branch conducted thorough interrogations of these suspects, lasting over six hours. A high-ranking police official disclosed that five of these suspects are from Madhya Pradesh, while one is from Nagpur.

The determination of their alleged connection to the murder stemmed from a meticulous analysis of their Call Detail Records (CDR). Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar has assembled these 13 special teams from the Crime Branch to oversee the questioning of the suspects. “We took their statements during the afternoon session, and the next steps will be deliberated upon on Saturday,” shared an official with insight into the investigation.

Furthermore, investigators have expressed suspicions that the primary suspect, Pappu, also known as Amit Sahu and hailing from Jabalpur, has been manipulating the course of the investigation by constantly altering his narrative.

Sana, also known as Heena Khan, disappeared on August 2 after a confrontation with Pappu, who was once her partner but had turned into her adversary. Their relationship had soured due to Pappu’s suspicions about Sana’s loyalty. The situation escalated during a video call between Sana and Amit on August 1.

Following the altercation, Sana traveled to Jabalpur on August 2 and entered Pappu’s residence, where a violent clash occurred, tragically resulting in her demise. After committing the act, Pappu discarded Sana’s belongings in Dhuma village, located 50 kilometers away from Jabalpur. The authorities successfully retrieved the bag. Similarly, the police confiscated a WagonR car owned by Pappu, which had been used to transport Sana’s body, on Thursday.

