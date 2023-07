Several feared dead after a bus burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana: Buldhana Police

Nagpur: At least 25 people feared dead and several injured after a bus carrying 32 passengers burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana. The injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital: Dy SP Baburao Mahamuni, Buldhana

The bus was going from Nagpur to Pune and carried a total of around 30 passengers. The rescue operation is underway.

More details awaited ..

