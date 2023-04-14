Samata Sainik Dal felicitates journalist Ravikant Kamble on Dr Ambedkar Jayanti at Dikshabhoomi

Nagpur: The Samata Sainik Dal Headquarters at Dikshabhoomi Nagpur celebrated the 132nd birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar by felicitating outstanding social workers, advocates, and journalists who have contributed significantly to the betterment of society here, on April 14.

Among the honorees was Ravikant Kamble, a crime reporter for Nagpur Today. Kamble has been recognized for his remarkable work as a journalist, who has brought to light various cases of injustice and exploitation in society. His reporting has helped to create awareness and bring about positive change in society.

Kamble, who is also been known as ‘Breaking Badshah’ in among his colleagues, has expressed his gratitude for the recognition and thanked the Samata Sainik Dal Headquarters for the honor. He also reiterated his commitment to continuing his work as a journalist, highlighting issues that affect the marginalized and oppressed sections of society.

The event was graced by the presence of several dignitaries and social activists, who gathered to pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar, one of the greatest social reformers of India. The felicitation ceremony was a fitting tribute to his legacy, as it recognized and honored the efforts of those who are working towards social justice and equality.

The event was a reminder of the immense contributions of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar towards the upliftment of the oppressed sections of society. The felicitation ceremony served as a fitting tribute to his legacy and the spirit of social justice and equality that he espoused.

