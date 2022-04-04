Advertisement

Muslims offer prayers, fasting as holy Ramzan month started on Sunday

Nagpur: The most auspicious month for Muslims – Ramzan – started on Sunday, April 3. During the month, the Muslim community spends their time fasting and praying. As per Islam, Ramzan or Ramadan is one of the most significant festivals of the Muslim community as it is for the first time when the Quran (Holy book of Muslims) was revealed to Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

As per Islamic teachings, Ramzan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The five pillars are Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Alms-giving), Sawm (Fasting), and Hajj (Pilgrimage).

In Nagpur, the Muslim brethren went to Jama Masjid in Mominpura and various other mosques and offered prayers en mass. All adult Muslims are required to keep the fast except those who are seriously ill, pregnant, suffering from a severe disease, and menstruating. During this holy period, Muslims religiously devote their time to reciting the Holy Quran and also perform nightly prayers.

